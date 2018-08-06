Warrants: Driver of stolen vehicle in deadly Durham chase admits to using crack, drinking alcohol before collision

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The two men who were involved in a Durham police chase that ended when the suspect's vehicle hit and killed an innocent driver Thursday were formally charged.
The driver of the stolen vehicle that struck 24-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard's car, Tomaris Parker, is charged with second-degree murder, felony fleeing to elude causing death, felony death by motor vehicle, failure to stop for a red light, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Parker admitted to using crack and drinking alcohol before the crash, according to newly released search warrants.
The passenger in the stolen vehicle, Deshon Carrington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
This is 33 y/o Tomaris Parker. Police say he was behind the wheel. He and Carrington will have their first appearances in Durham County court this morning. pic.twitter.com/8n9KOzfIhh— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 6, 2018
Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is 23 year old Deshon Carrington. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say he was the passenger in the car that hit and killed Ofc. Brooklyn Maynard on Friday when he and Tomaris Parker led police on a chase. pic.twitter.com/HbKVBO9OgZ— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 6, 2018
Police said Maynard was a detention officer with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Longtime friend reflects on young detention officer, mother who died in crash
"She was a great mom and a great person -- she didn't deserve this." Brooke Lyn Maynard was the mother of a young daughter and a detention officer on a path toward becoming a Durham County deputy when her life was cut short Thursday night.
Police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:45 p.m. on August 2nd on eastbound Club Boulevard toward N. Duke Street, near Northgate Mall.
The suspects "T-boned" Maynard's Hyundai Sonata, killing her.
A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.
The two women in the Impala sustained minor injuries.
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood joined Durham County Sheriff Michael Andrews in court on Monday morning.
Parker was given a $2 million bond and Carrington a $100,000 bond.