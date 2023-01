Town of Spring Hope without water for second time in a week

People are being asked to draw up water until a water main break is fixed.

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in the town of Spring Hope are asking people to draw up water because of a water main break.

This is the second time this week the town has lost pressure in their water system.

The town released a statement saying, "There is an issue with the repairs on West Branch Street and Public Works will be shutting the water down."

Spring Hope hasn't said when the water will be restored.