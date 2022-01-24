WCPSS board member Craston Artis II withdrawing from 4th district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County school board is set to meet Tuesday after newly appointed member, Craston Artis II, withdrew from consideration.Artis told the board in an email that he no longer wanted to be considered for the vacant seat.Artis was scheduled to be sworn at a meeting last week, but the board cancelled it because of questions about where Artis lived.Earlier this month, Artis was appointed to the 4th district which covers much of Southeast Raleigh.Artis' seat opened up when former chair Keith Sutton took the job as Superintendent in Warren County.