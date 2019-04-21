2 tornado touch downs confirmed in Chatham, Edgecombe counties

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City around 3:30 p.m. during Friday's storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said those winds moved at speeds of 95-105 mph.
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart says it is possible we may see more reports of confirmed tornadoes come in from the NWS later.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down 3 miles south of Whitakers on Friday evening.
That tornado had maximum wind speeds of 95-105 mph and was on the ground for 8.8 miles, according to the NWS.
No injuries were reported.
Storm damage was reported in multiple parts of the viewing area.
