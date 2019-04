2 tornado touch downs confirmed in Chatham, Edgecombe counties

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper11 HD captures storm damage in Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in North Carolina on Friday - one in Siler City and another in Whitakers.An EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City around 3:30 p.m. during Friday's storm, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS said those winds moved at speeds of 95-105 mph.ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart says it is possible we may see more reports of confirmed tornadoes come in from the NWS later.The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down 3 miles south of Whitakers on Friday evening.That tornado had maximum wind speeds of 95-105 mph and was on the ground for 8.8 miles, according to the NWS.No injuries were reported.Storm damage was reported in multiple parts of the viewing area