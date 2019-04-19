WEATHER: Trees fall on cars, power lines down as storms move through

This tree slams on two cars on Heather Drive off Western Boulevard in #Raleigh. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/1nGUShKVl4 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) April 19, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms moving through Central North Carolina caused problems as strong winds and heavy rains brought down trees across the Triangle.In Durham, a tree crashed onto a car Friday morning on W. Trinity Avenue at Buchanan Boulevard.There were people in the car at the time but they have been removed, said Chris Iannuzzi Deputy Chief for Durham Fire Department.No one was injured.Parts of the tree remained in the road about noon. Several lanes of Trinity remain blocked.Another tree also fell on cars on Minerva Avenue in Durham.Durham Police said two cars were damaged. No one was injured.In the 2400 block of St. Mary's Road in Durham near Red Pine Road, power lines were blocking the road after a car crashed and snapped a power pole.The Highway Patrol is at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area until repair work on the power lines is completed.In Raleigh on Friday, an ABC11 Eyewitness reported a large tree fell beside his house, crushing his neighbor's parked cars.Cary Fire Department responded Friday to a report of power lines on a road after a tree fell on Green Level W Road at Green Level Church Road.Also in Cary, a tree fell on Sudbury Drive.In Zebulon, a crash blocked a road.Zebulon Police said a woman was driving on Shepard School Road late Thursday night when she heard a loud crack.Then a tree fell on her car.Police said had the woman been in the opposite lanes, she likely would have been crushed.She wasn't injured.Shepard School Road was closed while the tree was removed but has since reopened.Severe weather is expected to continue throughout the day.