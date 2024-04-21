Sunday rain continues, temps fall below historical average

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday is quite a cool day as the rain moves in with temperatures around 60.

Temperatures are 15 degrees below the historical average.

While thunderstorms moved off to the east Saturday night, rain began spreading across the state Sunday morning. An upper-level trough and cold front swept across much of the Southeast.

Rain will continue through the day before moving off the south and east tonight.

It is expected to rain between 0.50 and 0.75 inches in total.

LOOKING AHEAD

On Monday, high pressure will build in from the west, decreasing cloud cover. This will lead to a mild afternoon and a clear and chilly night.

Temperatures could reach down into the upper 30s Monday night.

There is also a chance of frost in the normally colder spots, specifically in the north.