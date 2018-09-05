ACCUWEATHER

How to prepare your home for high winds

EMBED </>More Videos

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldsevere weatherwindwind damagestorm damage
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
Tracking the Tropics
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
More Weather
Top Stories
Cam Newton comments on Colin Kaepernick Nike controversy
Troubleshooter: Raleigh woman thought car stolen, but it was just unlawfully towed
Police: Raleigh cellphone repair workers shared woman's private photos
North Carolina school performance grades released
Princeville Fire Dept. destroyed by Matthew fights to recover $30K for unfinished project
Fort Bragg soldier accused of abusing child, starving dogs to death
Woman made up kidnapping because she couldn't pay employees, police say
WalletHub: Durham voted 5th best housing market in U.S.
Show More
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
DPAC to hold lottery for $10 seats to Hamilton
ICE investigators order 44 North Carolina counties to turn over voting records
Doctor says Mona Lisa was suffering from thyroid condition
Teen charged after fatal shooting at Fayetteville home
More News