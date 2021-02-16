Weather

Brunswick County tornado that killed 3, injured 10 was an EF-3 with estimated winds of 160 mph, NWS officials say

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-3 tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in Brunswick County, according to the local sheriff.

"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.

NWS officials said Tuesday afternoon the EF-3 tornado had estimated winds of 160 mph.

Drone video shows the extent of the damage:
EMBED More News Videos

Drone video shows the extent of the tornado damage in Brunswick County.



How to prepare for a tornado

"It's close to home. It could've been my loved ones, you know what I mean?" lifelong resident Chris Osborne said Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.

RAW: Brunswick County officials give tornado recovery update
EMBED More News Videos

Clean up and recovery crews have been working around the clock since a possible tornado killed 3 and injured 10 more in Brunswick County.



The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.

Osborne has lived in that area all his life but said the storms overnight sounded different.

How often do we see tornadoes in February? Don Schwenneker explains
EMBED More News Videos

There was a deadly tornado in North Carolina this week. How often does that happen? Don Schwenneker breaks it down.



"It was loud. It kept me up most of the night," he said.

RAW: Daylight reveals extent of damage in Brunswick County
EMBED More News Videos

A suspected tornado is blamed for 3 deaths and 10 injuries in Brunswick County.



"Our prayers are with them all," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Twitter.



Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.

Crews resumed surveying the damage when the sun rose Tuesday morning.

"Just try to come together and rebuild. That's all we can do," Osborne said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwilmingtonnctornado
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch in effect through Thursday night
Dozens of graves underwater at Raleigh National Cemetery
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
What can the US learn from vaccination results in Israel?
Duke researchers studying probiotic's effect on COVID-19
Some US workers getting paid to relocate during pandemic
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Show More
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Widow of slain UPS driver says he was a 'hardworking and loving man'
How to slow down that annoying car warranty robocall
WATCH: NC nurse surprises dad with cancer-free news
Baby left outside in the cold during hotel party in Wilson
More TOP STORIES News