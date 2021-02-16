Brunswick County tornado that killed 3, injured 10 was an EF-3 with estimated winds of 160 mph, NWS officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10345388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone video shows the extent of the tornado damage in Brunswick County.

At least three deaths, a number of injuries and damage to dozens of homes caused by a fierce tornado in Brunswick County last night. I have spoken with Sheriff Ingram and County Commission Chair Thompson, and the state has sent help. Our prayers are with them all. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 16, 2021

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-3 tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in Brunswick County, according to the local sheriff."It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.NWS officials said Tuesday afternoon the EF-3 tornado had estimated winds of 160 mph."It's close to home. It could've been my loved ones, you know what I mean?" lifelong resident Chris Osborne said Tuesday morning.The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.Osborne has lived in that area all his life but said the storms overnight sounded different."It was loud. It kept me up most of the night," he said."Our prayers are with them all," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Twitter.Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.Crews resumed surveying the damage when the sun rose Tuesday morning."Just try to come together and rebuild. That's all we can do," Osborne said.