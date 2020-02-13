Beautiful Weekend!

A deep upper-level trough axis swung over the region this afternoon and triggered a couple of showers over the region. The showers will diminish early this evening as the trough moves offshore.Clearing is expected tonight, and most temperatures will wind up in the 40s.We still are expecting some dry and nice weather this coming weekend as high pressure moves into the southeastern states. By Sunday, the southwest flow around the high and an approaching front will boost temperatures. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 70s and temperatures on Sunday will soar into the 80s. Enjoy the gorgeous weather! A weak front does pass through Sunday night but only a spotty shower is possible.After a warm Monday, a return to much cooler weather is likely next week along with some showers chances.Have a great weekend!Chris