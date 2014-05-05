A Sunny and Warm Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're starting out the day with mostly clear skies, but there's also patchy fog developing across parts of the area. Fog clears after sunrise giving way to sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.Another beautiful day is in store on Tuesday before a few showers and storms arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening due to an approaching storm system.We desperately need the rain and we'll get more of it later in the week. Our weather becomes more unsettled Thursday and Friday with more numerous showers and storms. The following weekend will also feature showers and storms, albeit less coverage than Thursday and Friday.Have a safe Memorial Day!-Brittany Bell