Weather

A Sunny and Warm Memorial Day

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Morning Forecast: Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're starting out the day with mostly clear skies, but there's also patchy fog developing across parts of the area. Fog clears after sunrise giving way to sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another beautiful day is in store on Tuesday before a few showers and storms arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening due to an approaching storm system.

We desperately need the rain and we'll get more of it later in the week. Our weather becomes more unsettled Thursday and Friday with more numerous showers and storms. The following weekend will also feature showers and storms, albeit less coverage than Thursday and Friday.

Have a safe Memorial Day!

-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremonies in central North Carolina
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
Staffing shortage forces some shops to close on Memorial Day weekend
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Friends come to wish Fayetteville student a happy graduation
Memorial Day 2021 deals: What's on sale this weekend
Show More
Beloved NC barbecue restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
Tulsa pastors honor 'holy ground' 100 years after massacre
Man killed, 2 hurt in Asheville pub shooting
Goodrow helps Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1 in series opener
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
More TOP STORIES News