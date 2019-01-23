WEATHER

Wet & Windy Morning Commute

Warm air has raced into central North Carolina and readings have climbed into the 60s, a huge change from yesterday morning's readings in the teens!

Skies were mostly cloudy this afternoon and there were a few light showers around. That will continue into this evening, but many areas will stay dry and rain amounts will be light. Temperatures through the evening will be very mild, holding in the low 60s in many areas.

A cold front will approach the region towards sunrise tomorrow and spread heavier showers our way. It'll be a wet and windy morning commute with pockets of heavy rain--you may want to allow a little extra time to get into work or school!

Drier air will follow the front tomorrow afternoon, putting an end to the rain and leading to clearing, so your ride home should be much more pleasant. Temperatures in the 60s tomorrow morning will fall into the low and mid 50s by afternoon, with some 40s near the Virginia border.

Cold high pressure will dominate our weather for Friday and Saturday.

Despite some sunshine, highs will reach only the middle 40s both days with lows in the 20s. Sunday looks to be dry as well with a high near 50, not far from average for late January.

Have a great evening!

Chris


