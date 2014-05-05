Weather

Another warm day on the way

Weather Forecast for May 4, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With plenty of warmth and humidity yesterday, strong thunderstorms that developed to our west held on well as they moved across the Triangle. We had a few reports of damaging winds around the area, but most of the cells brought downpours and gusty winds that remained below severe levels. Things have settled down considerably overnight since losing the heating of the day, but there are some showers moving across the western parts of our area early this morning.

After that, a cold front to the west of us works through the area with minimal additional rainfall. A broken line of thunderstorms will move through mid-to late afternoon with the frontal passage. There is a Category 1 of 5 risk for severe storms again this afternoon with biggest threat from gusty winds.



Most of the daylight hours will be dry though, so expect a partly sunny, warm day with lowering humidity later on as the front moves east.

Some cool air, for early May, plunges into the region tonight with temperatures dipping back into the lower 50s.

High pressure settles over the area and provides sunshine for a good part of tomorrow, though some mid-level clouds come in later in the day ahead of the next storm diving across the Midwest. These may limit warming a bit, but we still have a good shot at topping 70 in most places. As that upper storm slides over the area late tomorrow night there could be a shower or two, especially if it can pull some moisture our way out of a developing low pressure system coming up along the coast.

That feature will move northeast and away from the coast during the day Friday, and a north to northeasterly flow in the wake of that and the upper-level system will reinforce the cool air over the region to finish the week. We dropped our forecast by a couple of degrees, as this does look like an impressive shot of cool air for this time of year.

The pattern settles down a bit and dry weather is in control through the weekend with a warming trend as the flow turns more out of the southwest, especially on Sunday. Another storm could bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region on Monday before high pressure noses down from the north again for Tuesday with pleasant weather.

Have a great Hump Day!

