Central North Carolina under Level 2 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible

On Saturday, central North Carolina is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning some areas may see damaging winds and large hail.

First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Moore and Sampson counties until 6:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Nash Lee and Moore counties.

The entirety of North Carolina is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail. After 8 p.m., Meteorologist Robert Johnson said to expect a warm and cloudy night with patchy fog developing -- but not as heavy as this morning.

What are straight-line winds and how do they form

As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.

