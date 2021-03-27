Central North Carolina under Level 2 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for part of Moore and Chatham county until 5pm. Main threat is damaging winds. Small hail also possible. pic.twitter.com/icTOZlHHEI — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 27, 2021

On Saturday, central North Carolina is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning some areas may see damaging winds and large hail.First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Harnett, Lee, Moore and Sampson counties until 6:30 p.m.A Tornado Warning was in effect for Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Nash Lee and Moore counties.The entirety of North Carolina is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail. After 8 p.m., Meteorologist Robert Johnson said to expect a warm and cloudy night with patchy fog developing -- but not as heavy as this morning.As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.