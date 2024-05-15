Shooting at apartment complex in Durham leaves man hospitalized

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting at a Durham apartment complex.

Officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the Chapel Towers apartments in the 3300 block of Mordecai Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DPD said the man sustained what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and was stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

