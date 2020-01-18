Weather

Cold temps throughout weekend

It's going to be another cool day with seasonable highs near 50 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with a small chance for an isolated shower this afternoon. Most of the rain will push into central North Carolina after sunset. That rain will stick around through the overnight hours and clear Sunday morning around dawn.

Clouds will clear Sunday, but the cooler air behind a cold front will lag well behind the cold front. Highs will actually be a few degrees warmer reaching the mid 50s.

Cold high pressure builds in Monday dropping highs to the low 40s. Quiet and unseasonably cold weather will last through Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures will return to the low 50s. An approaching storm system from the central Plains will continue to gradually warm temperatures by Friday.

Have a great Saturday!

-Brittany Bell


