SNOW

Dangerously cold temperatures hit North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

While the sun is shining, don't let that fool you. Some temperatures remain below freezing, making it dangerous to be outside for long.

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
While the sun is shining in North Carolina, don't let that fool you. Some temperatures remain below freezing, making it dangerous to be outside for long.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low and mid-40s, as Arctic air in the Midwest moves into the state.

Brisk winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s most of the day.

Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.



They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.

RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

Even colder air will spread into the region Wednesday night, with lows by Thursday morning in the low and mid teens north and near 20 to the south. Thursday's highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.

"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.

The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.

"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.

A big warm-up is in store by the weekend as temperatures approach 60 by Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldweatherNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
So Much Colder!
What is a snow squall?
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
More snow
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
So Much Colder!
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
North Carolina study suggests best ways to protect prison workers
Elementary school on Fort Bragg evacuated due to bomb threat
One person found dead in Raleigh townhome fire
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
NC State names next Athletics Director
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
Show More
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes
Tips to for working outside in cold temperatures
More News