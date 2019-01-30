Dangerously cold temperatures hit North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) --While the sun is shining in North Carolina, don't let that fool you. Some temperatures remain below freezing, making it dangerous to be outside for long.
Highs Wednesday will be in the low and mid-40s, as Arctic air in the Midwest moves into the state.
Brisk winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s most of the day.
Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.
They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.
Even colder air will spread into the region Wednesday night, with lows by Thursday morning in the low and mid teens north and near 20 to the south. Thursday's highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.
Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.
"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.
The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.
"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
A big warm-up is in store by the weekend as temperatures approach 60 by Sunday.