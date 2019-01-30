SNOW

Dangerously cold temperatures revisit the Triangle tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures will drop well below freezing tonight.

By and Chris Hohmann
While the sun is shining in North Carolina, don't let that fool you. Temperatures will be well below freezing Wednesday night, making it dangerous to be outside for long.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low and mid-40s, as Arctic air in the Midwest moves into the state.

Brisk winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s most of the day.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to lows of 15-20 degrees, with wind chills as low as 8 degrees. That's cold, but nowhere near the record of 7 in 2014. We've been to 17 twice already. So it's cold, but nothing unusual for us in the winter.

The brunt of the Arctic air remains to our north, so we only get a glancing, brief shot.

Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.


They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.

RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.

"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," Cooper said.

The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.

"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."

Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.

On Thursday, it will be sunny and cold, with highs from 35-40 degrees, about 15 degrees or so below normal. Contrast that to Chicago, where the high was -14 -- 46 degrees below normal!

The good news? It will start warming Friday, with temperatures in the low 50s and 60 by Sunday. Much of next week will approach 70 degrees!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldweatherfreezewinter weatherNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
So Much Colder!
What is a snow squall?
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
More snow
WEATHER
So Much Colder!
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
Raleigh restaurant offers employment for women coming out of a crisis
NASA sends Durham students' experiment into space
North Carolina study suggests best ways to protect prison workers
Elementary school on Fort Bragg evacuated due to bomb threat
NC State names next Athletics Director
One person found dead in Raleigh townhome fire
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Show More
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
More News