Dangerously cold temperatures revisit the Triangle tonight

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
Highs on Wednesday will be in the low and mid-40s, as Arctic air in the Midwest moves into the state.
Brisk winds will make it feel like it's in the 30s most of the day.
In the evening, temperatures will drop to lows of 15-20 degrees, with wind chills as low as 8 degrees. That's cold, but nowhere near the record of 7 in 2014. We've been to 17 twice already. So it's cold, but nothing unusual for us in the winter.
The brunt of the Arctic air remains to our north, so we only get a glancing, brief shot.
Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.
They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.
RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.
"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," Cooper said.
The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.
"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
On Thursday, it will be sunny and cold, with highs from 35-40 degrees, about 15 degrees or so below normal. Contrast that to Chicago, where the high was -14 -- 46 degrees below normal!
The good news? It will start warming Friday, with temperatures in the low 50s and 60 by Sunday. Much of next week will approach 70 degrees!