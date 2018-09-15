WEATHER

Hurricane Florence claims lives of at least 6, including a mother and baby

EMBED </>More Videos

The official death toll remains at 3 from Hurricane Florence.

Six deaths have been confirmed as a result of Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical storm.

Director of Emergency Services in Carteret County, Stephen Rea, told ABC11 Saturday morning that two people died in Harkers Island Friday morning.

Specific details surrounding the deaths have not yet been released; however, he said they did not drown.

In Wilmington, a mother and infant were killed after a tree fell on their home after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.

The father was transported to a hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reported.

A fifth death happened in Kinston, Lenoir County officials said, when a 78-year-old man was electrocuted at a home Friday morning when he attempted to connect two extension cords outside in the rain.

His body was discovered by family members.

Also in Kinston, a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at his home on Middle Street.
It is believed his death was caused when he was blown down by the wind when he went out to check on his hunting dogs.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper said. "Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert."

A death earlier reported in Pender County was later clarified as a medical emergency not directly related to Hurricane Florence.

According to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins, a woman in Hampstead died. Collins told WWAY the woman had a heart attack Friday morning. Emergency crews were unable to get to her because of a downed tree in the road.

Significant flooding was being reported Friday along the Neuse, Pamlico and Pungo rivers in coastal North Carolina because of storm surge. Those conditions were expected to worsen significantly.

"We are expecting several more days of rain," Cooper said. "Our focus now is getting people away from immediate danger. And then it will shift to putting our communities back together."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencechild deathstorm damagewoman killedNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Nearly 800,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Florence: How much rain will Raleigh get?
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Snakes in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Craven County elderly mother, son explain why they didn't evacuate Hurricane Florence
Nearly 800,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
More News