Florence flooding: Drone footage shows hurricane damage in Wilmington area

Flooding aerials: Flood damage from Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hurricane Florence has been lashing the Carolinas since last week.

By Sunday night, the storm dumped more than 23 inches of rain on Wilmington.

In addition to the nearly two feet of rain, Florence brought heavy winds to the area, which knocked down trees and power lines across the city.

Video from Drone11 shows cars trying to navigate through the floodwaters in Castle Hayne.

Raw drone footage of flooding near Wilmington



The NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network has created an amazing piece of software that allows users to hone in on a specific river in their area and see where the water is predicted to flood out to.

Click here for a demonstration on how to use the site.
