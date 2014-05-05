Weather

Dry Wednesday, but Storms Develop Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the rain continues to clear, but clouds will stick around overnight. Patchy fog will also develop across central North Carolina.

Flow around high pressure settled across the northeast will keep clouds in place during the start of Wednesday. Clouds should start to break apart during the afternoon allowing highs to warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.


A strong area of low pressure and associated cold front will approach the state sparking showers and storms. Strong winds higher up in the atmosphere combined with warm and moist air at the surface could fuel some severe storms as well. Right now, we're under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. The main window for severe is during the afternoon. Stay tuned for any changes as we fine tune the forecast over the next few days.



An upper level low will keep scattered rain around on Friday. Highs Friday will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure settles across the region this weekend keeping things dry and cool. Highs Saturday will drop to the low 50s across central North Carolina. Temperatures eventually warm tot he 60s Sunday and Monday.


Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, hail, strong storms possible Thursday
Wake County Schools to consider options for middle and high schoolers
'New normal:' How the pandemic changed our daily language
LATEST: NASCAR legend Richard Petty gets the vaccine
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Substantial threat of strong tornadoes in the South this week
COVID-19 task force member on how we can get to full reopening
Show More
'We live for this': Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
More TOP STORIES News