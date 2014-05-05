Dry Wednesday, but Storms Develop Thursday

We're now under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday. Hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds are all possible. Stay tuned for any changes as we get closer to Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Gw7l0TZP0E — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the rain continues to clear, but clouds will stick around overnight. Patchy fog will also develop across central North Carolina.Flow around high pressure settled across the northeast will keep clouds in place during the start of Wednesday. Clouds should start to break apart during the afternoon allowing highs to warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.A strong area of low pressure and associated cold front will approach the state sparking showers and storms. Strong winds higher up in the atmosphere combined with warm and moist air at the surface could fuel some severe storms as well. Right now, we're under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. The main window for severe is during the afternoon. Stay tuned for any changes as we fine tune the forecast over the next few days.An upper level low will keep scattered rain around on Friday. Highs Friday will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.High pressure settles across the region this weekend keeping things dry and cool. Highs Saturday will drop to the low 50s across central North Carolina. Temperatures eventually warm tot he 60s Sunday and Monday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell