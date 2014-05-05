Weather

Few Storms Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highs will once again warm to the 80s Friday ahead of a cold front. That front swings through the state starting Friday morning, and it could help to develop a few isolated storms. Right now most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat in any of the stronger storms.

That same front stalls south of the state Saturday, but it will still be close enough to develop scattered rain during the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. More rain forms Saturday night through Sunday as that same front lifts north as a warm front followed by another cold front. Highs Sunday will still reach the uppers 70s and low 80s despite all the clouds and rain. Warm and moist air could also fuel some severe storms Sunday afternoon.

High pressure settles acorns the region Monday and Tuesday keeping things mainly dry.

An approaching cold front will bring more rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All adults in NC can sign up for vaccine starting April 7, Cooper says
Sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to return this summer
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Father, son go missing while fishing on the Neuse River
LATEST: A fifth of North Carolinians fully vaccinated, Cooper says
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run again in 2024
Show More
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
2 people say attacks on Cary greenway may have been racially-motivated
NC janitor surprised with $35K after losing statewide 'hero' award
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses are in play now?
Colorado shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance
More TOP STORIES News