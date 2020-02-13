Weather

Forecast: Slightly Cooler But Still Nice Tomorrow

High pressure will begin to build into our vicinity tonight into tomorrow. This will cause our winds to shift from the southwest to the northwest. So tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today and breezy as well.

The stretch of nice, tranquil weather continues for Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach into the low 80s for Wednesday, but this warmth arrives at a price. While Wednesday morning appears dry, Wednesday evening will feature rain and some thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be strong and will likely continue overnight Wednesday into the early part of Thursday morning.

The showers and storms will likely shut off sometime after sunrise on Thursday morning. The remainder of Thursday will be dry but rather cloudy.

The remainder of the week looks pleasant with seasonable temperatures and a mixture of sun and clouds.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


