Forecast: Mostly Sunny & 60s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The nice weather will continue today as high pressure over the central Gulf coast remains the main player in our weather. With this high in control, the milder weather will hold on and temperatures this afternoon should reach the mid-60s -- a few degrees higher than yesterday.However, that high will weaken and another high over Ontario this morning will push southward across the Great Lakes today and tonight as the upper-level trough over the Northeast deepens. This second high will slowly become the main influence in our weather, and it will allow us to drop toward the freezing mark around the area tonight with clear skies and light winds. We will stay sunny tomorrow, but temperatures will only recover back to the mid-50s, about 5 degrees below normal.The cooler high will remain in control for Saturday, and it will suppress the storm tracking eastward through the Gulf well to our south. In fact, it looks likely to bring in enough dry air to mix out most of the clouds, though there could be some high clouds over the area. It does look to be a fairly bright and cool day once again.The track of the storm will carry it well away from us on Sunday, but a lingering trough aloft could cause a few clouds to linger.Overall, as the high pressure from the north continues to assert itself, we stay dry and chilly with more sun than clouds. High pressure and sunshine will hold on through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures moderating as ridging aloft combines with surface winds shifting into the southwest (as the high center drifts to our southeast) to bring in warmer air. The ridge will be strong by the middle of next week with the high off the coast; this looks like a good setup for a very warm day next Wednesday. Our next chance for wet weather may not come until the end of next week. This will be a nice dry spell after February brought close to double the average precipitation across the area.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather