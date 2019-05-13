Weather

Golf ball-sized hail damages cars, buildings around central NC

Golf ball-sized hail caused damage all over the Triangle Monday as storms pushed through central North Carolina.

A Walmart store in Garner was forced to close after the hail damaged the superstore's skylights.

Several cars in the parking lot of the store on the border of Wake and Johnston counties were also damaged.

Customers are now allowed back inside after a short closure.

Not far from the Walmart, hail damaged a Lowe's home improvement store sign.

It also broke out the windows of cars in the parking lot.

ABC11 crews at the scene counted about five but employees said there were many more that had already been towed.

Pennie Myers was lucky. She only got a small crack in her windshield and a few dents in her roof.

"I've never seen so much hail," she said. "It was like everywhere."

ABC11 viewers also captured hail storms on video. In some areas, it covered so much of the ground that it looked like snow.



