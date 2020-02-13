Mostly Sunny & Hot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No relief from the heat expected on Sunday, but it will not feel oppressive due to lower humidity. Low-level winds will downslope off the Appalachians and help push afternoon temperatures into the middle 90s across the Triangle. There can be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms along the coast and a few thunderstorms could move into western North Carolina by the end of the day.An upper-level storm system diving in from the northwest will allow the wind flow to turn more southwesterly Sunday night and Monday, and usher in some more humid air once again. The increase in humidity combined with some cooler air aloft will lead to a higher threat for a few thunderstorms on Monday. Thunderstorms will be scattered in coverage and not all locations will receive rain. A strong, perhaps locally severe, thunderstorm is possible just east of our area Monday afternoon. Main threats are damaging winds and flooding downpours.After Monday, a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the west and the July heat bumps up a little. Temperatures toward the middle of the week will soar into the middle 90s with high humidity.It will feel like it is 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit from late morning through afternoon.Chances for thunderstorms will be minimal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it isn't out of the question that a few spots have a storm to cool things off in the afternoons.The Atlantic Basin is free of strong tropical waves at this time. No development is expected through at least the middle of this week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart