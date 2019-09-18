Weather

Tropical Storm Jerry expected to reach hurricane strength in Atlantic Ocean

By
First of all, will Jerry hit North Carolina? No, not yet anyway. Most people just want that question answered, but if you want to know more, read on!

That's always the big question when a storm forms in the Atlantic; Is it headed here? With this one, we still have a LOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNGGGGGG way to go. At this point, though, all of the models push it back out to sea.



You can see from the latest track issued by the National Hurricane Center that it does move west, but then turns to the North at the very end.

We've got a giant area of high pressure moving across us over the next week and that will run into this storm like a snow plow and push it back out to sea. The models all pick up on this, but there is always a giant error in any model this far out. At this point, though, it stays away.

Right now the main concern with this storm is for the Leeward Islands. Though it's too soon to see if it will hit the northern part, they are starting to prepare, just in case, today.



We see the latest wind speed probability forecast keeping the best chances for higher winds north, but those northern islands, and even Puerto Rico, are still included in the lower wind chances. BTW, the bright area at the top of the map is Humberto, but it will continue to move away and out to sea.
