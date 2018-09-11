North Johnston Middle School

435 Oil Company Road

Micro, NC 27555

Benson Middle School

1600 North Wall Street

Benson, NC 27504

West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can't roam free)

3935 Raleigh Road

Benson, NC 27504

Clinton High School

340 Indian Town Road, Clinton

Union Elementary School

10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton

Hobbton Middle School

12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove

Midway High School

15274 Spivey's Corner Highway, Dunn

Lakewood High School

245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

As Hurricane Florence continues to head toward the North Carolina coast, local counties are preparing for possible evacuations.Residents who plan to evacuate should bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.At most locations alcohol and firearms are forbidden.Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Sampson Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease.Those with transportation needs should call (910) 299-0127 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.There will be a shelter opening for those with special medical needs.For more information about the special needs shelter, please contact the Sampson County Department of Aging at (910) 592-4653.Those persons who depend on home oxygen, or other medical resources contingent on access to electrical power, should make arrangements to have an adequate additional supply on hand.A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.All New Hanover County residents and visitors should evacuate or be in a safe location before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.Buses will be available today for all county residents at 3:30 p.m. and will depart by 4 p.m. to the Raleigh shelter. Buses will leave from the west parking lot of the Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive.New Hanover County Emergency Management is activating the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center at noon Tuesday.Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number beginning at noon today at (910) 798-6800.Hope Mills has declared a curfew that will be in effect from sunset to sunrise starting Wednesday; no expiration has been set.