List of area shelters, emergency operations centers open ahead of Hurricane Florence

File footage: Red Cross prepares to help those in need of shelter

As Hurricane Florence continues to head toward the North Carolina coast, local counties are preparing for possible evacuations.

Residents who plan to evacuate should bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.

At most locations alcohol and firearms are forbidden.

FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE

This list will be updated when more locations become available.

Wake County

Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.

Johnston County

The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

  • North Johnston Middle School
    435 Oil Company Road
    Micro, NC 27555
  • Benson Middle School
    1600 North Wall Street
    Benson, NC 27504
  • West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can't roam free)
    3935 Raleigh Road
    Benson, NC 27504


Sampson County

Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Clinton High School
    340 Indian Town Road, Clinton
  • Union Elementary School
    10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton
  • Hobbton Middle School
    12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove
  • Midway High School
    15274 Spivey's Corner Highway, Dunn
  • Lakewood High School
    245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg


Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Sampson Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease.

Those with transportation needs should call (910) 299-0127 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.

There will be a shelter opening for those with special medical needs.

For more information about the special needs shelter, please contact the Sampson County Department of Aging at (910) 592-4653.

Those persons who depend on home oxygen, or other medical resources contingent on access to electrical power, should make arrangements to have an adequate additional supply on hand.

New Hanover County

A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
    2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610


All New Hanover County residents and visitors should evacuate or be in a safe location before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

Buses will be available today for all county residents at 3:30 p.m. and will depart by 4 p.m. to the Raleigh shelter. Buses will leave from the west parking lot of the Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive.

New Hanover County Emergency Management is activating the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center at noon Tuesday.

Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number beginning at noon today at (910) 798-6800.

Cumberland County

Hope Mills has declared a curfew that will be in effect from sunset to sunrise starting Wednesday; no expiration has been set.
