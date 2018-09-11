Residents who plan to evacuate should bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.
At most locations alcohol and firearms are forbidden.
FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE
This list will be updated when more locations become available.
Wake County
Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
- North Johnston Middle School
435 Oil Company Road
Micro, NC 27555
- Benson Middle School
1600 North Wall Street
Benson, NC 27504
- West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can't roam free)
3935 Raleigh Road
Benson, NC 27504
Sampson County
Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Clinton High School
340 Indian Town Road, Clinton
- Union Elementary School
10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton
- Hobbton Middle School
12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove
- Midway High School
15274 Spivey's Corner Highway, Dunn
- Lakewood High School
245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg
Transportation to the shelters, particularly for the elderly and disabled, is available through Sampson Area Transportation unless worsening weather conditions necessitate that such services cease.
Those with transportation needs should call (910) 299-0127 and ask for the Transportation Coordinator.
There will be a shelter opening for those with special medical needs.
For more information about the special needs shelter, please contact the Sampson County Department of Aging at (910) 592-4653.
Those persons who depend on home oxygen, or other medical resources contingent on access to electrical power, should make arrangements to have an adequate additional supply on hand.
New Hanover County
A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
All New Hanover County residents and visitors should evacuate or be in a safe location before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.
Buses will be available today for all county residents at 3:30 p.m. and will depart by 4 p.m. to the Raleigh shelter. Buses will leave from the west parking lot of the Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive.
New Hanover County Emergency Management is activating the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center at noon Tuesday.
Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number beginning at noon today at (910) 798-6800.
Cumberland County
Hope Mills has declared a curfew that will be in effect from sunset to sunrise starting Wednesday; no expiration has been set.