Central North Carolina under Level 2 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for part of Moore and Chatham county until 5pm. Main threat is damaging winds. Small hail also possible. pic.twitter.com/icTOZlHHEI — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 27, 2021

On Saturday, central North Carolina is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning some areas may see damaging winds and large hail.First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.A Tornado Warning is in effect for Wake, Johnston, Nash and Wilson Counties until 6 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lee and Moore counties until 5:45 p.m.A Tornado Warning was in effect for Lee and Moore counties until 5 p.m.The entirety of North Carolina is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail. After 8 p.m., Meteorologist Robert Johnson said to expect a warm and cloudy night with patchy fog developing -- but not as heavy as this morning.As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.