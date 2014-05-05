More Clouds Tomorrow, Few PM Showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, the weather pattern will remain quiet this week. A storm over Texas is bringing a swath of snow across a large area of the Lone Star State. This storm will head toward our area late today but in a much weakened form.Cloud cover will increase, lower and thicken throughout the day. With the upper-level energy becoming strung out and the surface low dissolving over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico we are not expecting much impact from these features, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out later tomorrow into tomorrow night.Some lingering, strung out vorticity may lead to a lingering morning shower Tuesday, especially south and east of the Triangle. Otherwise, surface ridging and a dry, northwest flow aloft developing will lead to a dry day with morning clouds giving way to more in the way of sunshine in the afternoon.Surface ridging will then promote dry and quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with slightly milder temperatures. Another upper-level shortwave will cross the area later Wednesday into Wednesday night.However, moisture will be limited with the best forcing directed offshore. As a result we should remain dry with perhaps nothing worse than a few clouds.A strong cold front will near from the northwest Friday. We will have one more mild day in advance of this front followed by chillier temperatures heading into next weekend.Have a great week!-Brittany Bell