Thursday's heat could challenge for hottest October temperatures ever

By
Anyone else sick of the heat? I know I am. I'm not ready for snow, but 70s would be nice. Thanks for letting me vent. Now on to this heat...

High pressure is dominating our weather. It's pulling up warm air from the south and breaking records all across the US. Today, the heat continues but the cool air is working closer. Today will be even warmer. As a matter of fact, we could challenge the hottest October numbers ever.





Notice this heat is not unprecedented, but it's been a while. We actually had a couple of record-breaking days in a row back in 1954.

Those highs are more typical of something we'd see in July, not the first week of October--and the heat index is even worse.

SEE MORE: Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday in Raleigh, Sandhills

The good news is this is the last of the really hot temps for a while. Temps will be back into the 70s by Saturday and the rain chances return next week.



By the way, the last day we've ever had a 90+ day in Raleigh is Oct. 10. The high is 91. In Fayetteville, it is Oct. 19. The high is 90.

Bring on Fall!!!
