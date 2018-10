ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was in the middle of it all when Hurricane Michael made landfall, saying it's something she has never seen before."My heart is racing. I have never, George, seen something like an entire home, a well-built home, rolling down the street," Zee said to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.Zee later tweeted that they later lost the ability to broadcast but that she and her crew were safe.