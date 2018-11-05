WEATHER

NC counties under slight risk of damaging winds, tornado on Tuesday

The system that brought the soaking rain across Central North Carolina overnight will sweep away to the northeast today and there will be just a little leftover rain in the area this morning.

Clouds will linger much of the day, but there shouldn't be much more than a stray shower this afternoon.

Temperatures will peak in the 60s in most spots this afternoon.

The atmosphere will remain moist across our region tonight with plenty of clouds and perhaps a shower here and there, but no major rainfall.

It will remain mild tonight with temperatures not falling much below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

For Election Day tomorrow across North Carolina and it will be the warmest day of this week with temperatures rising into the 70s.

An approaching cold front will trigger one or two lines of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, with a heavy downpour possible, mainly in the afternoon, but no more than one or two hours of rainfall. The strongest storms can produce downpours, damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather.



After the frontal passage Wednesday, most of Thursday will be dry and cooler with some sunshine and highs both days mainly in the 60s.

The next frontal system will bring us another round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday, followed by a dry and noticeably chillier weekend.

Have a great week!
