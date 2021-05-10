NC Weather: Rain this morning, severe storms look likely this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VhziJGOZrc — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 10, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties until 5:15 p.m.The area of concern was in parts of southern Alamance County near Saxapahaw and just north of Pittsboro.At 4:45 p.m., the system was 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph and the National Weather Service said it could produce quarter-sized hail and damaging winds.The storm was expected to be near Carrboro shortly after 5 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Durham, Lee and Orange counties until 5:15 p.m. Alamance, Chatham and Randolph counties were previously under a warning as the storm system moved east from Guilford County.In Alamance County, strong winds, thunder and driving rain developed shortly after 4 p.m. as the system moved through closer to the Triangle.The severe storms are most likely to develop between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. The biggest threat in these storms will be damaging winds.A line of showers and storms is trying to develop northwest of the Triangle as of 3 p.m. but nothing close to severe at the moment. As the system drops southeast, it may intensify and bring the potential for some strong/severe storms.The area between Raleigh and Fayetteville has the highest chance of seeing severe weather with this storm system.However, the severe threat should be gone in the Triangle by 7 or 8 p.m, and by 10 p.m. or so in the Sandhills.Temperatures this afternoon are poised to be right around the seasonal average--upper 70s to near 80--despite the overcast sky and unsettled weather.After the storms move out, a cold front will move through the region by midnight, and temperatures will drop into the 50s. The region will remain cooler than average for the next few days.Wednesday will be in the 50s most of the day and highs only in the low to mid-60s.Thursday there is another chance for late-day showers and highs in the mid- to upper 60s.