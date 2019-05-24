missouri

New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Aerial footage from the Ameren Missouri energy utility paints an eerie picture of the damage from a violent tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri.

According to Storyful, Ameren reported that about 200 utility poles had been damaged in the area, cutting power to parts of the city and nearby Eldon.

Severe weather across the state left at least three people dead and dozens injured.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the large and destructive twister moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermissouritornadou.s. & world
MISSOURI
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
Missouri bill would revoke scholarships if student-athletes strike
Missouri athletes Harold Brantley, Madeleine Stock injured in crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail, misses court appearance
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
14-year-old accepted to Spelman College
Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Show More
Towelkini: It's a swimsuit and a towel for $199
Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
11-year-old found safe after going missing from Lee County home
2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges possible for owner
More TOP STORIES News