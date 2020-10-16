RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An ongoing La Nina will cause a split in the winter weather that happens in the United States this year.
According to NOAA's 2020-2021 winter outlook, the southern part of the US will see warmer, drier conditions; while the northern part of the country deals with cooler, wetter conditions.
Much of the western half of the US is currently dealing with drought conditions that could intensify because of the La Nina climate pattern.
"With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
The warmer conditions are nothing new, as NOAA said last month was the hottest September in 140 years. Here in the Triangle, our September was cooler and didn't rank in the top 90 for warmest Septembers on record.
NOAA says to expect a warmer, drier winter than average. So what's average in North Carolina?
