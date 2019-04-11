Weather

Pollen nears record levels (again) Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tree pollen is everywhere.

In North Carolina pollen is bad every year, but this year it's particularly bad.

In fact, Southeast Regional Climate Center reported the tree pollen count in Raleigh on Wednesday reached its second highest since 2002--and Tuesday ranked the sixth highest!



Sorry to say, but Thursday isn't going to be much better.

"I think we're going to be right there again today," ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said. "Incredibly high--the trees almost off the charts here."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamchapel hillpollenweather recordweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News