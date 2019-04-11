Pollen nears record levels (again) Thursday

In North Carolina pollen is bad every year, but this year it's particularly bad.
In fact, Southeast Regional Climate Center reported the tree pollen count in Raleigh on Wednesday reached its second highest since 2002--and Tuesday ranked the sixth highest!
Today's Pollen Count #2 on the list from 2002-2019.. https://t.co/Oj5SJOp2h2 @wralweather @NWSRaleigh pic.twitter.com/1lyFt21lDh— SERCC (@SERCC) April 10, 2019
Sorry to say, but Thursday isn't going to be much better.
"I think we're going to be right there again today," ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said. "Incredibly high--the trees almost off the charts here."
Tree pollen about as high as it gets around here again today... pic.twitter.com/WZBsi74wq4— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 11, 2019