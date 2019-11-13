Still Cold Thursday

Cold and dry was the rule today, and we are in for another very cold night.High pressure will remain over central North Carolina and that will help bring another round of freezing temperatures. Lows will once again drop to the low to mid 20s.An area of low pressure will start to move along the coast Thursday while high pressure slides east. Clouds and moisture will increase as the low moves towards North Carolina. An isolated shower is possible Thursday afternoon, but more rain moves in Friday. Highs will stay well below average reaching the mid to upper 40s.Rain chances stick around with the low nearby. The storm system will move slowly away from eastern North Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. If all goes as planned, the wet weather should end over most of central North Carolina by Saturday evening and Sunday will be dry with sunshine returning.A ridge of high pressure will keep things dry Monday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another coastal low will develop around this time, but right now it will stay far enough east to keep us dry.Have a great evening and stay warm!-Brittany Bell