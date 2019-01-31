Thursday is expected to be colder than Wednesday, and some of the coldest days we've seen this season.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s and then drop to the lower 20s into the night.
Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.
They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.
Residents should also make sure their home is winterized.
This bone-chilling cold won't be around for long. Big Weather said warmer weather will push in this weekend, bringing temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
He said we could even see temperatures in the 70s next week.