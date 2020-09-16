wildfire

Smoke from US wildfires travels almost 5,000 miles, reaches Europe

BERLIN -- Satellite images show that smoke from wildfires in the western United States has reached as far as Europe, scientists said Wednesday.

Data collected by the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service found smoke from the fires had traveled 8,000 kilometers (almost 5,000 miles) through the atmosphere to Britain and other parts of northern Europe.

RELATED | Smoke from West Coast fires travels cross-country to New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has more on how the West Coast wildfires have impacted the Tri-State area.



The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which operates some of the Copernicus satellite monitoring systems, said the fires in California, Oregon and Washington state have emitted an estimated 30.3 million metric tonnes (33.4 million tons) of carbon.

"The scale and magnitude of these fires are at a level much higher than in any of the 18 years that our monitoring data covers, since 2003," Mark Parrington, a senior scientist and wildfire expert at Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, said.

Parrington said the smoke thickness from the fires, known as aerosol optical depth or AOD, was immense, according to satellite measurements.

"We have seen that AOD levels have reached very high values of seven or above, which has been confirmed by independent ground-based measurement," he said. "To put this into perspective, an AOD of one would already indicate a lot of aerosols in the atmosphere."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwildfireu.s. & worldsmokeeurope
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Suspect connected to missing Raleigh man arrives in NC
US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
LATEST: NC in the yellow zone for cases, White House report says
Wake County Schools targets Oct. 26 return date for Plan B students
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
Show More
Big Ten football to return next month
NC Weather: Rain from Sally arrives tonight
Misinformation on human trafficking hurts victims
FSU sees decline in positive COVID-19 tests as in-person learning continues
Raleigh police chief addresses use of tear gas, cost of Floyd protests in May
More TOP STORIES News