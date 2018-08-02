WEATHER

Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle

In parts of the Triangle, flooding and strong winds left many cleaning up a mess.

Strong storms caused problems for commuters, air travelers and local businesses across the Triangle on Thursday.

There were reports of flooded streets, downed trees and traffic congestion as strong storms roared through the area.

In Durham, cars drove through high water on Fayetteville Street, with two cars nearly colliding. University Drive at South Street looked "like a lake," according to an ABC11 crew at the scene



"We dumped the mop bucket at least four times," said Christa Donofrio, manager of Growler Grlz on Hope Valley Road in Durham. She said the water was just pouring under the walls, and into the popular bar.

"When customers started coming in and saw the water, they all started grabbing towels and helping," Donofrio said. "Because the main goal is to be able to drink great beer -- and that's what they came for."

Next door, at One Fitness Training, owner Chris Erickson was busy dealing with a soggy mess as well.

"Training is fun for me, this is not," Erickson said, as he vacuumed up water that seeped into the fitness facility. "Mentally, it's incredibly frustrating every time it rains ... am I going to come to another flooded gym again?"

He insisted the gym would be open Friday.



Residents and businesses in Chapel Hill and other areas also dealt with the storm's effects.

In Apex, there was a report of a tree down on Olive Chapel Road.

At RDU airport, the severe storms caused delays and affected air travel.



Some flights were canceled, but as the evening wore on, travel scheduled returned to near-normal.

Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market.

Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market. (Town of Pittsboro)



The Chatham County Sheriff also posted photos of street flooding in Pittsboro.



The good news, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, is that showers and storms have rapidly weakened.

Parts of the viewing area remain under a flash flood watch through Friday evening. Check here for your county.



Rain rates are much lower there now, so there should be no additional flooding.

The rest of Thursday evening should be fairly quiet except for some harmless rain.

ABC11's Josh Chapin contributed to this report.
