Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson counties

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties until 10 p.m.

Sunshine finally returned today, but there is still some rain in the forecast this evening. A disturbance will move through central North Carolina bringing in a line of showers and storms mainly between 6-11pm. There is a chance that some storms could be severe. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of central North Carolina unitl 10pm



A few pop up showers are possible Saturday due to a cold front still settled across the state. Rain won't be widespread, and highs will reach the low 80s. The front slides east Sunday, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon.

High pressure will develop across the region next week bringing a summer like pattern. Highs will reach the low 80s with a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

-Brittany


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
LATEST: Restaurants welcome customers as Phase 2 begins
Rocky Mount Mayor Pro-Tem responds to state audit allegations
NC mom finally meets baby 2 months after COVID-19 hospitalization
10-year-old ninja to compete on TV this Friday
2-year-old in critical condition after Lumberton shooting
EF-1 tornado touched down near Raeford during Thursday storm
Show More
Concerned about returning to work? Here are your options
Shots fired into several vehicles near Walmart on Glenwood Ave.
Raleigh company helping restaurants make touchless menus
Nash investigators nab $15k of ecstasy made to look like candy
Huge consignment sale resumes after COVID-19 shutdown
More TOP STORIES News