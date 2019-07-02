Weather

It's going to be hot! Triangle to see increasingly hot, humid air

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer is going to crank up the heat this week.

Increasingly hotter and more humid air is coming to the region midweek.

We're in for a steamy Fourth of July, with highs around 95 degrees and plenty of humidity.

Whether you barbecue, attend parades or watch fireworks, with that kind of heat, it's important to stay safe out there.

Experiencing heat-related problems?

If you have to be outside, the most important thing is to stay hydrated. Make sure you drink plenty of water. Carry an insulated container that keeps your water and ice cold.
If you exercise or do other outdoor activities, try to schedule them for early morning or later in the evening when the temperatures aren't so brutal.

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.


What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

Wearing light-colored clothing, which reflects sunlight, may help keep you cooler. Avoid black or other dark colors, which absorb sunlight. Sports-apparel makers have garments made specifically for extreme temperatures that wick moisture away from your skin and have breathable fabrics to help keep you cooler.
And remember, never leave your children or pets inside vehicles, even for a few minutes. If you have outdoor pets, make sure they have shady rest areas and plenty of water.
Check the latest forecast here.

Don't forget your outdoor plants - they often suffer under extreme heat and their water evaporates quickly. Water more often!

MORE HEAT TIPS:
