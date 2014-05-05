Weather

Staying Hot & Humid for Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Afternoon weather forecast for May 26, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After some isolated showers and storms this evening, tonight will become partly cloudy and warm with overnights lows in the upper 60s in the Triangle and around 70 in the Sandhills.
Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with little to no afternoon and evening storms. Friday will be just as hot and humid but more storms will be present at night, especially in the overnight hours.

Memorial Day Weekend will be less humid and cooler. It will feature more clouds than sunshine and a couple chances for showers and storms, especially on Saturday.
Memorial Day itself will be bright and beautiful with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures return into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay Cool!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
LATEST: PNC Arena now allowed to host 15K for remaining Canes games
More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions
Family dogs attack, kill 10-month-old baby in Johnston County
Major NC construction projects to be paused for Memorial Day weekend
Shortages of A/C units, parts could have you feeling the heat this summer
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Show More
Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2
Credit Karma to put East Coast headquarters in North Carolina
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
VCU student found dead after frat party died from alcohol poisoning
Inspired by George Floyd, artist paints ode to Raleigh's Black Main Street
More TOP STORIES News