Staying Hot & Humid for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After some isolated showers and storms this evening, tonight will become partly cloudy and warm with overnights lows in the upper 60s in the Triangle and around 70 in the Sandhills.Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with little to no afternoon and evening storms. Friday will be just as hot and humid but more storms will be present at night, especially in the overnight hours.Memorial Day Weekend will be less humid and cooler. It will feature more clouds than sunshine and a couple chances for showers and storms, especially on Saturday.Memorial Day itself will be bright and beautiful with highs in the mid 70s.Temperatures return into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay Cool!Robert Johnson