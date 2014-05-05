Staying Sunny & Warm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The disturbance that rolled through with some high clouds yesterday afternoon and evening did make for a pretty sunset last evening. That is now moving away to the east, and the last of the high clouds will depart shortly. This will set us up for another nice and warm day with lots of sunshine and afternoon readings still well above normal in the 70s. This warmth is due to an upper-level ridge that is now in place over the East. While the northern part of that will diminish between now and the weekend, we will continue to be under it with a south to southwest flow both at the surface and aloft. This keeps us in a surge of warmth more representative of early May than early March. Temperatures should reach at least the mid-70s today, then squeeze out a couple of additional degrees tomorrow. Friday will be the peak of the warmth and we have a shot at 80.The weather will remain dry through this warm spell. We stay clear tonight, tomorrow, and even tomorrow night, but will start to see more clouds again late in the week as a cold front presses southward toward us. While we may see some high and mid-level clouds ahead of that, it will still be at partly sunny for a good chunk of the day. It could end cloudy as the front nears.The very warm weather will end by the weekend as that cold front slips through the area later Friday night or very early on Saturday.Temperatures Saturday depend upon the distribution and thickness of clouds and how quickly the front comes through. I think the coldest air will hold off until Saturday night with temps during the day in the mid-60s.We will then drop into the 40s and only recover to near 60 on Sunday for highs. The clouds will also hang tough through the day.Those clouds bring rain chances on Sunday night into Monday and we will end the driest streak of weather we've had in over 2 years! Rain chances will linger into Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather