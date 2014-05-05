Weather

Staying Sunny & Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure off shore supplied a persistent southwest wind today and helped temperatures sour into the 70s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable, and not as chilly, with lows around 40.

The next few days will feature plenty of sun with temperatures still in the 70s. Some areas in the Sandhills will reach to 80 by Friday.


This weekend will be cooler, but still nice, with only a spotty shower around for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and near 60 (but still close to average) on Sunday.
Have a great night!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
LATEST: More than 1.1. million vaccinated in NC, Cooper says
NC gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019
Johnston County Schools to allow traditional graduations, senior proms
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Lawsuit filed after DMV stops allowing Confederate flag
Show More
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News