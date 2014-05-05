Staying Sunny & Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure off shore supplied a persistent southwest wind today and helped temperatures sour into the 70s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable, and not as chilly, with lows around 40.The next few days will feature plenty of sun with temperatures still in the 70s. Some areas in the Sandhills will reach to 80 by Friday.This weekend will be cooler, but still nice, with only a spotty shower around for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and near 60 (but still close to average) on Sunday.Have a great night!Robert Johnson