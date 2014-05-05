Sunny & Nice for Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's cold out there this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the 20s across the Triangle under clear skies, but at least the wind is light. Still, we start the day about 10 degrees below normal for early March. That does change as we go through the day, as an area of high pressure over the Tennessee Valley moves eastward, and an upper-level ridge over the middle of the country slides our way as well. These will start to bring milder air back into the region, and temperatures will recover back to around 60, which is right around average. The high will also keep skies clear for the most part, so overall it will be turning milder with plenty of sunshine.The high will move off the Southeast coast tonight, and with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will still radiate well. While it won't get quite as cold as this morning, most places will still get down to close to freezing. Tomorrow will bring additional recovery though, as the high moves away from the coast with a southwesterly flow developing. That will combine with warming aloft to send temperatures toward 70! There may be a few clouds in the afternoon and at night as a weak upper-level disturbance rolls across the area, but they won't have much of an impact.In the wake of this feature, nice and warm weather will continue for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with upper-level ridging in control and a low-level southwest flow. While a few weak disturbances could pass over the top of the ridge and throw a few clouds our way, likely Wednesday and Friday, the general result will be sunshine with afternoon readings 10-15 degrees above normal.There is uncertainty heading into the weekend on just how long the warm, spring like weather will continue. We should at least start off the weekend mild, but the EURO will slide a cold front through the Triangle by the second half of the weekend as an upper-level trough sets up across the Northeast. This will drive a cold front through the area Saturday with the chance of a shower ahead of it. Meanwhile, the GFS is a little slower with that front. While the shower chances will increase through the weekend with the prospects of that cold front nearby, nothing all that widespread or heavy looks to be in the offing.Have a nice day!Big Weather