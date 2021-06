Tropical Storm Bill forms off North Carolina coast; expected to move away from land

Monday 11pm Update: We have a new Tropical Storm. #TSBill has formed and luckily is moving away from the Carolina Coast. Details next on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/CvkxVE8oer — π˜Ώπ™€π™£βš‘π™Žπ™˜π™π™¬π™šπ™£π™£π™šπ™ π™šπ™§ (@BigweatherABC11) June 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has developed into Tropical Storm Bill. Earlier Monday, the National Hurricane Center announced that the low pressure system had officially became Tropical Depression Two.This storm, much like the first of the season Ana, will not pose a threat to people or property on land.The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour. It is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.