Tropical Storm Bill forms off North Carolina coast; expected to move away from land

Earlier Monday, the National Hurricane Center announced that the low pressure system had officially became Tropical Depression Two.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
This storm, much like the first of the season Ana, will not pose a threat to people or property on land.
Monday 11pm Update: We have a new Tropical Storm. #TSBill has formed and luckily is moving away from the Carolina Coast. Details next on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/CvkxVE8oer— 𝘿𝙤𝙣⚡𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) June 15, 2021
The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour. It is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.