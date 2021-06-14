Weather

Tropical Storm Bill forms off North Carolina coast; expected to move away from land

Tropical Storm Bill forms in Atlantic, moves away from NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has developed into Tropical Storm Bill.

Earlier Monday, the National Hurricane Center announced that the low pressure system had officially became Tropical Depression Two.

This storm, much like the first of the season Ana, will not pose a threat to people or property on land.



The system is moving northeast at 23 miles per hour. It is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.
