Wake County auto body shop slammed after widespread hail damage

Insurance companies' catastrophe teams will be at Garner Coats Auto Body & Paint starting Wednesday. About 200 claims expected to come through after widespread hail damage from Monday's storm.
At Coats Auto Body & Paint in Garner, owner Tana Malerba said about 200 damaged vehicles are expected to come through the shop over the next few days.
Catastrophe teams from Nationwide, Geico, and Erie Insurance will be on hand this week for customers who make an appointment; adjusters will assess the damage and provide estimates so Coats can quote the rest for repairs.
"They're going to see if the vehicle's not safe to drive," Malerba said. "They'll do their best if you have rental coverage, to get you into a rental car because the last thing you want is to be driving and your windshield to shatter."
Malerba said drivers need to be patient as time for repairs depends on each insurance companies' process for filing claims and the availability of parts.
If you have hail damage to your car, call your insurance provider and ask what you need to do to make your car safe and roadworthy while you wait for an estimate.