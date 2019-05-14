Weather

Wake County auto body shop slammed after widespread hail damage

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Auto body repair shops are slammed following Monday's round of severe weather that brought golfball, even reports of egg-sized hail to Wake and surrounding counties.



At Coats Auto Body & Paint in Garner, owner Tana Malerba said about 200 damaged vehicles are expected to come through the shop over the next few days.

Catastrophe teams from Nationwide, Geico, and Erie Insurance will be on hand this week for customers who make an appointment; adjusters will assess the damage and provide estimates so Coats can quote the rest for repairs.

"They're going to see if the vehicle's not safe to drive," Malerba said. "They'll do their best if you have rental coverage, to get you into a rental car because the last thing you want is to be driving and your windshield to shatter."

Malerba said drivers need to be patient as time for repairs depends on each insurance companies' process for filing claims and the availability of parts.

If you have hail damage to your car, call your insurance provider and ask what you need to do to make your car safe and roadworthy while you wait for an estimate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countygarnerinsurancecarstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News