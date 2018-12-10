WEATHER

Wake County brings in tons of salt to treat roads for overnight freeze

EMBED </>More Videos

Work continues to keep Wake County roadways safe.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A convoy of NCDOT trucks coming from Wilmington brought hundreds of tons of salt to Raleigh on Monday evening.

That supply is to be disbursed across Raleigh and in the rest of Wake County as officials remain concerned about a freeze overnight.


There are still some snow-covered roads, especially in side streets and residential neighborhoods in North Raleigh.

Several crews will be out working Wake County into the night. There are more than 75 trucks and close to 100 hundred workers who are going to be out treating the main roads and known trouble spots.
Related Topics:
weathersnowicefreezewinter stormWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
Warming Week Ahead
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
12'' of snow blankets parts of Raleigh-Durham
More Weather
Top Stories
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
Snow topples trees at football coach's Roxboro home, wife sleeps through it
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
6 hurt in Johnston County crash involving 2 cars, tanker truck
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching student arrested
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
I-Team: HealthCare.gov signups down; is a big change to blame?
Show More
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
Snow delays: The latest on trash pickup and other municipal services
Rescuers say truck that crashed into Neuse River was from Fayetteville
Man charged after traffic stop leads to homicide arrest
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to California airwaves
More News