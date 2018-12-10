Wake County brings in tons of salt to treat roads for overnight freeze

A convoy of NCDOT trucks coming from Wilmington brought hundreds of tons of salt to Raleigh on Monday evening.That supply is to be disbursed across Raleigh and in the rest of Wake County as officials remain concerned about a freeze overnight.There are still some snow-covered roads, especially in side streets and residential neighborhoods in North Raleigh.Several crews will be out working Wake County into the night. There are more than 75 trucks and close to 100 hundred workers who are going to be out treating the main roads and known trouble spots.