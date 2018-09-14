WEATHER

WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Hurricane Florence lashes North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Julie Wilson helps rescue dog from flooded New Bern street

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) --
Water rescues in New Bern started just hours after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning.

Before sunrise, the Category 1 storm had already dropped several feet of rain.

Because of that rainfall, at least 150 people were waiting to be rescued after water levels reached 10 feet.

Several volunteers offered to help use private boats to pitch in and help those who were trapped.

Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

One group even became so desperate that they used an air mattress to rescue one woman.

ABC11's Julie Wison caught up with that group, who was from Greenville, as they made several rescues throughout the day.

While helping a woman, her baby, and her mother, Wilson saw one of the women struggling to save her dog and didn't hesitate to jump in and offer a helping hand.

During a Facebook live, Wilson picked up the injured Rottweiler and helped carry it to safety.



At 10 a.m., Governor Roy Cooper told ABC News that at least 100 people have been rescued from New Bern.

Watch: Woman in wheelchair rescued from flooded New Bern streets

EMBED More News Videos

Watch as a woman in a wheelchair is rescued from flooded New Bern streets

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanerainfloodingwater rescueNew Bern
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence brings tornado warnings
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Hurricane Florence causes 600K outages
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc at Atlantic Beach
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence brings tornado warnings
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc at Atlantic Beach
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Hurricane Florence causes 600K outages
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence causes significant damage before eye hits
Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU
Show More
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding as Hurricane Florence nears
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
More News